“There are experts who claim that by seceding from Russia, Armenia will receive the patronage and support of the West. “This is a false thesis, because anyone who imagines the problems will understand that the West is not interested in Armenia at the moment,” said the head of the Chair of Political Institutes and Processes of YSU Faculty of International Relations, political scientist. Garik Keryan.

The political scientist thinks that the events in Ukraine can generate military clashes in Artsakh and that danger is growing. The political scientist considers that the problem is that no matter how painful it is for us, the Turkish diplomacy managed to deceive the Russian political elite once again and the existing changes have significantly undermined the security system of the South Caucasus. “Armenia is almost defenseless after the war, so it is possible that the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem will use it against us.”

In the current situation, however, as a solution, the political scientist suggests developing and maintaining our strategic alliance with Russia, but be careful in the assessments, as the West is going to impose sanctions on Russia’s allies, which may weaken Armenia’s potential. The political scientist urges the Armenian government to pursue a “literate foreign policy course.”

Nelli GRIGORYAN