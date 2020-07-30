The Weeknd will perform in a virtual TikTok concert on August 7th

On August 7th at 8: 30 PM ET, TikTok will play host to a live virtual concert from The Weeknd, where he’ll perform a series of tracks from his most current album, After Hours, thesocial network announced today Rather than appearing in individual like a common TikTok video or its previous live-streamed music events, The Weeknd will be represented by a digital avatar in what TikTok is calling its “first-ever in-app cross reality experience.” It states audiences will have the ability to connect with the vocalist as he carries out.

The occasion is simply the most current example of prominent artists carrying out practically. Fortnite‘s current occasions, such as Travis Scott previously this year or Marshmello’s concert from 2019 are 2 of the highest-profile examples, each illustration in 10s of countless audiences who got involved live either in- video game or by following along on streaming services like Twitch.

‘Fortnite’ has actually seen comparable prominent virtual efficiencies

TikTok has actually partnered with Wave for the concert, which formerly assembled virtual efficiencies with artists consisting of John Legend andLindsey Stirling In recordings of these previous shows, a video feed of the artist using a mo-cap match can periodically be seen in the bottom right of the screen, revealing their real-world efficiency being equated into a virtual one. It’s uncertain if TikTok means to offer a comparable behind-the-scenes take a look at The Weeknd’s efficiency, nevertheless.

TikTok states The Weeknd’s program will likewise raise cash for charities working to support racial equality. Users will have the ability to make contributions through the TikTok app, and the social media network states it prepares to match contributions as much as an unnamed “generous amount.” Merchandise will likewise be readily available for sale, with earnings being contributed to charity.

You can RSVP for the program here.