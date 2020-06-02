The Weeknd Donates $200k To Colin Kaepernick’s Legal Defense Initiative

Breaking News

The Weeknd simply stepped up BIG for Colin Kaepernick — shelling out $200,000 to the QB’s marketing campaign to cowl authorized prices for individuals who get arrested whereas protesting for George Floyd.

Just final week, Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp launched a “legal defense initiative” aiming to cowl authorized payments for the “freedom fighters” on the bottom in Minnesota.

Kap says he is already put collectively a workforce of “top” protection attorneys to assist out — however in addition they requested for donations from exterior supporters.

Well, Weeknd — actual identify Abel Tesfaye — has answered the decision with a HUGE donation … and Team Kap could not be happier.

“A HUGE thank you to @theweeknd for donating $200,000 to our Legal Defense Initiative to support Freedom Fighters on the ground!”

“This is amazing.”

The donation to Kap’s initiative is a part of The Weekend’s $500ok contribution to a number of Black Lives Matter campaigns … together with the BLM Global Network and National Bail Out.

Waiting to your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Keep supporting our brothers and sisters out there risking everything to push for actual change for our black lives,” Abel stated when saying his donation.