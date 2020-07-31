The week in pictures, July 25-July 31

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/02_AP20209711983279.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

The flag-draped coffin of civil liberties leaderRep John Lewis, D-Ga, who passed away July 17, is put by a U.S. military honor guard at the center of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state in Washington, D.C., July 27, 2020.

Jonathan Ernst/Pool by means of AP

https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2020/07/918/516/02_AP20209711983279.jpg?ve=1&tl=1