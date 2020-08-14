The week in 45 photos

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic governmental candidate, calls United StatesSen Kamala Harris from his Delaware house to notify her that she was his choice for vice president on Tuesday, August11 She is the very first Black lady and the very first individual of Indian descent to be tapped for a significant political celebration’s ticket. Adam Schultz/Biden for President
A guy scoops away oil Saturday, August 8, that dripped from the MV Wakashio, a trashed ship off the southeast coast ofMauritius The vessel ran aground in late July, and the island country is facing an environmental emergency as oil spills into the Indian Ocean. Jean Aurelio Prudence/L’Express Maurice/ AFP/Getty Images
A beluga whale called Little Grey is moved to a swimming pool at an open-water sanctuary in Iceland’s Klettsvik Bay on Monday, August10 After years in captivity, Little Grey and another beluga called Little White are returning to the sea for the very first time because 2011. Aaron Chown/ PA Images/Getty Images
Three houses were minimized to debris after a gas explosion in Baltimore on Monday, August10 Two individuals were eliminated and 7 were hurt. Julio Cortez/ AP
Children in Chillicothe, Ohio, attend their very first day of school on Monday, August10 Masks was among numerous preventative measures put in location to assist restrict the spread of the novel coronavirus. Robert McGraw/Chillicothe Gazette/ U.S.A. Today Network
Hong Kong media magnate Jimmy Lai, understood for his assistance of the city’s pro-democracy motion and criticism of China, presses …