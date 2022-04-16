“A1 +” – Davit Matosyan, the son of Armenian writer Hrant Matosyan, started his way to “own his country” from Ahnidzor, a small corner of the big world. Through the concept of “Motkor”, cultural tourism, he tries to return the world he saw through his father’s eyes, to the villager who is at peace with his land and nature.

And despite the difficulties, the “Motkor” concept has already been formed; thanks to the “Hrant Matosyan” Foundation, it has taken active steps, also with the co-financing of a number of partners.

