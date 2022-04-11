Veolia Water Company informs its customers and consumers that due to the elimination of the accident, from April 11 at 09.00 to April 12 at 09:00 it was stopped in Gavar city of Gegharkunik region, Noratus, Tsovazard, Berdkunk Water supply of Hayravank, Lchap, Chkalovka, Norashen և Lchashen villages.

The company apologizes to consumers for the inconvenience caused ակալություն thanks in advance for understanding.