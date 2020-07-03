The Washington Redskins will review their name, team says

By
Jackson Delong
-

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the Redskins mentioned in an announcement. “This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

“This issue is of personal importance to me,” Head Coach Ron Rivera mentioned, “and I look forward to working closely with (owner) Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

In latest weeks amid a brand new reckoning over race in America, a number of manufacturers introduced they’d be altering or ending names to keep away from controversial or racist overtones. Nestlé said it would rebrand its Red Skins and Chicos sweets, and Quaker Oats said it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging it was based mostly on a racial stereotype.
The NFL’s Redskins have additionally confronted rising strain to vary the controversial name, which has lengthy been denounced by Native Americans.
FedEx — which holds naming rights for the stadium the team performs in — told CNN Business this week that it had asked the team to change its name.

Team proprietor Dan Snyder mentioned in Friday’s assertion the review would let the team take account of the “proud tradition and history of the franchise,” along with enter from sponsors, the NFL and the group.

