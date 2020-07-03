The Washington Redskins will review their name, team says

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the Redskins mentioned in an announcement. “This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.”

“This issue is of personal importance to me,” Head Coach Ron Rivera mentioned, “and I look forward to working closely with (owner) Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”