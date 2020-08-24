The “Warrior of the commonwealth” competition started in Armenia – Panorama

The solemn opening event of the “Warrior of the commonwealth” competition within the structure of the “International Army Games 2020” competition occurred on Monday in the military and sports college called after Мonte Мelkonyan.

The ministry of defense reports that the solemn event was participated in by Chief of the General Staff of the RA Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan, high- ranking agents of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defence, military attachés of the diplomatic representations certified in the Republic of Armenia.

Welcoming the individuals of the competition, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan kept in mind in his speech. “I am sure that the teams will show professionalism, high level of combat and tactical professional readiness when competing. The “Warrior of the commonwealth” competition will end up being a genuine event of battle brotherhood and nerve and will add to reinforcing the worldwide military cooperation”.

The solemn event ended with a presentation efficiency by the honor guard business of the RA Armed Forces.

The agents of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Belarus, Greece and Russia are taking part in the “Warrior of the commonwealth” competition.

The competitors will be held in Yerevan, Dilijan and …