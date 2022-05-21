The Investigative Committee issued a statement yesterday, according to which Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov’s son Igor Khachaturov was arrested.

Khachaturov’s lawyer Mihran Poghosyan stated that “the officials who spread the investigative message about Igor Khachaturov have moral and psychiatric problems.”

Last night, the lawyer met with Igor Khachaturov and passed on his client’s request.

“I was meeting Igor Khachaturov, who was arrested without a decision by the extraordinary court on the basis of a false testimony.

Let me remind you that Igor was arrested on the basis of the obvious imaginary testimony of a police inspector, the existence of which is confirmed by numerous videos.

I should mention that those who invented this “testimony”, the chiefs who presented them to the inspector, the initiators and those who gave arrest, those related to all this have already been revealed, and I will refer to everyone in turn.

Now I will present our policeman Arsen, who is giving false testimony. The wall of shame in France Square has been waiting for you for a long time, Arsen!

Igor asked me to convey something: “Whoever puts Zadni is Nikol, the enemy will kneel …”, wrote lawyer Poghosyan.



