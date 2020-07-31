The voters who are still backing Trump (opinion)

But unless the Electoral College leads to a tie, no one ought to be surprised by the outcome. That’s because this election will probably be close, and it is fully plausible either candidate could win.

For reference, focus groups are early-detection systems of shifting public opinion. Before something important appears in polling, it frequently bubbles up first in focus group conversations.

And, monthly for days gone by 17 months, I’ve had a unique window into the Americans largely in charge of giving the president his slim Electoral College victory: so-called “Obama-Trump” swing voters across the upper Midwest.

Our Swing Voter Project has uncovered that lots of of these people, who reside in places such as for instance Canton, Ohio; Davenport, Iowa; Erie, Pennsylvania; and Macomb County, Michigan, prefer Trump over Biden. In fact, 22 of 33 respondents in these four most recent locations feel in this manner.

And over the first year of the project, from March 2019 through February 2020, more than two-thirds of the “Obama-Trump” voters said they would just take Trump over Obama in a hypothetical match-up.

While most are still in Trump’s camp, they can not be counted on to support the incumbent. After all, they made a big leap between 2012 and 2016, and could do this again in 2020. Additionally, many of these voters have yet to hear Biden make his case, plus some may still be relying on the economic and health consequences of the pandemic.

Beyond the numbers, though, it’s critical to understand why so many continue to support Trump.

They think a businessman is best suited to show the country around economically. They feel Covid-19 was not Trump’s fault , and he’s doing the best they can to own it. They conflate the Black Lives Matter protesters with the rioters attacking federal buildings and retail shops. They do not want historic monuments torn down. And they dismiss defunding the police as ridiculous.

These voters tell me they want America finally to be put first; they oppose immigration and trade policies they say give benefits to foreigners at their expense. And they want a non-politician who relentlessly fights back, after witnessing way too many office holders fold facing special interests.

These voters might sound like typical Fox News watchers, but, significantly, the overwhelming majority are perhaps not. Many are, instead, people who obtain news disproportionately from local television, regional websites and Facebook. Compared to the kinds of people who search for news from national cable channels, many swing voters reside in a national politics desert.

In short, while America’s political media generate a pipeline’s worth of information daily, these swing voters eat up merely a trickle.

Consider this: Over the past many months, most of my “Obama-Trump” voters couldn’t name a single thing Biden had said or done regarding the pandemic. In bellwether Macomb County, on July 21, none of the nine voters I interviewed could name a single thing Biden had achieved in not quite 50 years in nation-wide politics.

Worse for the former vice president, a few told me Biden would be a “puppet” of the others if he were elected. That’s because many are convinced he’s “dementia,” and so they mocked him after seeing videos of his misstatements on the web.

That said, these voters are under no illusions about Trump’s shortcomings. They hate the tweeting, but some tolerate it since the price for hiring the relentless fighter they want. As one woman in Edina, Minnesota, told me , Trump makes her feel “confident, but sometimes a little cringe-worthy.”

In January 2016, I made a bet with litigant that Trump would be the GOP nominee, when no one had yet voted. My client thought I was crazy, and even remarked, “Just to be clear, you get Trump, and I get the 16 other candidates?” After Trump won the nomination, my client thought I was a genius. I’m far from it, but I’m a pretty good listener.

What I heard was a certain candidate for president sounding just like the center-right focus group respondents I’d been interviewing for nearly 15 years. They and Trump shared the exact same grievances about America’s decline and expressed them in a similarly simple and straight forward way. No other politician came close when it comes to expressing what these people undoubtedly felt.

This year, Trump won’t be able to vilify Biden. These swing voters do not dislike Biden the direction they still dislike Hillary Clinton. And, so, Trump is taking a different approach, casting doubt on Biden by focusing on questions of his mental acuity and verbal mistakes. And he will likely get far by alleging Biden’s entire life in politics has not having yielded just one, career-defining achievement.

Knowing this, how might Biden respond? For one, that he shouldn’t are expectant of former President Barack Obama to be much help with these “Obama-Trump” voters. It says a whole lot about a voter if he or she migrated from Obama to Trump; many were eager to part ways with a president of whom they grew tired.

Biden’s challenge, then, would be to win over people whose lives don’t revolve around breaking political news. Come Election Day, these swing voters’ decisions will hinge on whether they truly are better off than these were four years back.

For now, most have said they are, even while acknowledging the country is worse off. Yet, should they see their personal circumstances darken and feel the weight of the economic downfall, the president’s election chances may grow slimmer, too.

For those folks who follow politics closely, my admonition is: Pay a lot of focus on those voters who do not pay much attention at all. They may be telling us something very important.