The fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is a priority for the Ministry of Health. Both in the world and in Armenia, they are the main cause of morbidity and mortality of the population.

According to the official data of 2020, in the structure of total mortality, out of the four most common STDs (diseases of the circulatory system – 47.3% (MDD), malignant neoplasms (14.8%), diabetes mellitus – 1․3% (SD) – lung Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (1.1%) (mortality) is about 70%.

Evidence from evidence suggests that the development of CKD is due to lifestyle factors, particularly risky population behaviors (smoking, unhealthy diet, salt abuse, alcohol use, physical inactivity, etc.).

Excess salt intake can lead to high blood pressure, stroke, kidney failure, and poor overall health. According to international data, about 7 kg of salt or salt sauces are consumed annually by the population, as a result of which the amount of sodium in the body exceeds the established norm.

Based on the results of numerous studies, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends reducing the daily salt intake to 2-3 grams, which reduces the risk of heart attack by 13%.

According to the WHO, the amount of table salt should not exceed 5 grams per day (equivalent to

According to a 2016-2017 study using the STEPS methodology, 35% of the adult population constantly or frequently add salt to food (40.3% of men 30 30.1% of women), and 71% constantly add salt when cooking at home. 3 out of 10 people eat a lot of processed salty foods. 21.5% of the population reported consuming too much or too much salt or salty sauces.

Reducing salt intake is recognized by the WHO as one of the most cost-effective interventions aimed at reducing the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. According to the WHO recommendations, the reduction of salt consumption among the population can be achieved by implementing a number of strategic and practical local measures. These include creating a conducive environment for reducing salt consumption, including removing salt shakers from public catering tables.

Reducing the amount of salt in our diet is an important step in reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease (hypertension, stroke, heart failure, other heart disease) and chronic kidney disease.

Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia