The Ministry of Economy presented the indicators of the RA industry in 2022 ․ January 2021 compared to January.

The volume of industry output increased by 16.6%.

The volume of mining industry decreased by -0.9%.

The volume of processing industry increased by 25.1%.



Among the sub-branches with the largest share in the volume of the processing industry have grown:

ԾավալFood production volume by 17.9%

“The volume of beverage production by 26.5%

Production volume of tobacco products by 1.9%

Production volume of other non-metallic mineral products by 82.7%

Production of base metals by 32.0%

“The volume of clothing production by 8.7%

Production of “Rubber” plastic products by 46.4%

Production of leather and leather products by 87.1%.



Reduced

Production of textile products by -16.9%

Production of finished metal products by -19.9%

Production of “Chemicals” chemical products by -16.6%.