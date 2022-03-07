The Ministry of Economy presented the indicators of the RA industry in 2022 ․ January 2021 compared to January.
The volume of industry output increased by 16.6%.
The volume of mining industry decreased by -0.9%.
The volume of processing industry increased by 25.1%.
Among the sub-branches with the largest share in the volume of the processing industry have grown:
ԾավալFood production volume by 17.9%
“The volume of beverage production by 26.5%
Production volume of tobacco products by 1.9%
Production volume of other non-metallic mineral products by 82.7%
Production of base metals by 32.0%
“The volume of clothing production by 8.7%
Production of “Rubber” plastic products by 46.4%
Production of leather and leather products by 87.1%.
Reduced
Production of textile products by -16.9%
Production of finished metal products by -19.9%
Production of “Chemicals” chemical products by -16.6%.
