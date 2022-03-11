Azerbaijan is trying to intimidate the population of Artsakh with shootings. The Russian peacekeepers are there, so the risks are, of course, significantly reduced.

Nevertheless, Azerbaijan is trying to cause panic and alarm among the people in the border Armenian villages of Khramort, Norshen, Taghavard, etc. with loudspeakers, let go! The Russian peacekeeping BTR has little role here, it is about psychological pressure. One or two or ten people have families, children, parents, they will start thinking more and more about leaving! It is impossible to always live in such conditions.

The screaming with the Azerbaijani loudspeaker needs to be counterbalanced. It should be neither a begging for peace from Yerevan, nor an unfounded claim. A serious program must be developed in order to keep Artsakh Armenian, to regulate the normal life of Artsakh as much as possible.

There is a need for clarification here as well. It is not about building one house, a hundred houses, it is not about asphalt or one-time assistance. Of course, the house is possible, but it will not solve the global problem of stopping the eviction of Armenians from Artsakh and the normal development of Artsakh.

This issue is one of the key issues on the new Armenian agenda. This has no ambiguity, is it possible or not? If we thought like that, hesitated, then we will fail everything. So, we will not have a state.

Unfortunately, the voice of an Azerbaijani speaker through a loudspeaker is influential, it sounds loud, because 680 thousand Armenian voters gave him that right.

By the way, when the Azeri side calls for Khramort or Norshen to leave, that voice literally refers to Yerevan. And any person sitting in Yerevan should understand that he is being told to leave your country, that the Azerbaijani is “talking” to the people of Yerevan.

In the conditions of today’s world confrontation, we must be able to formulate our problems and solve them as coldly as possible.

The problem is clear. Stopping the expulsion of Armenians from Artsakh ում Establishing a normal life in Artsakh.

When formulating our problems, we must be understandable to the outside world, we must formulate them in the vocabulary of the 21st century, be consistent in the way of solving them.

“The humanitarian situation in ArtsakhThe problem is the wording that will allow it to become audible. The constant question of Artsakh’s humanitarian aid in other international structures, of ensuring the normal life of the Artsakh people will give its result.

In the conditions of today’s sharp Russia-West conflict, it can be a fatal mistake if Artsakh is perceived by the world as a hollow guarded by Russian peacekeepers.

We must do everything for the drastic use of peaceful life in Artsakh.

For the international community, Artsakh should be a place where there is life: culture, education, economy, services, innovations, tourism, caring life, etc.

The voice of an Azerbaijani through a loudspeaker, to put it bluntly, must be silenced by the voice of civilization.

Unfortunately, Armenia’s voice is weak today. Therefore, we must use the voice (opportunities) of the whole Armenian world, raising it and bringing it to the level of the voice of the international community.

If we do not do this important work, then we leave the entire burden of preserving Artsakh on the Russian peacekeepers, which is not right from the point of view of our interests; in today’s conditions it will significantly complicate Russia’s work.

Offer:

Leaving aside all political preferences, it should be worked out conditionally “Peaceful Artsakh»The program, which implies a plan of concrete steps, goals, actions, which will be aimed at the development of normal life in Artsakh. This is a humanitarian program that does not contradict the Armenian-Azerbaijani political dialogue and the efforts of the mediators.

The “Alternative Projects Group” will soon present its developments to the political and social elite of Artsakh.

Vahe Hovhannisyan

Alternative projects group