The visual storytelling of Run The Jewels

Alongside both antiheroes of Run The Jewels is really a third, ever-present visual staple: the pistol and fist. This simple image has graced the cover of every Run The Jewels album, communicating very obviously what the duo are here to accomplish. This image goes directly against more traditional hip-hop album artwork, which will feature a portrait of the artist in varying forms. By selecting a more symbolic art direction, the group sets the tone for his or her records to stretch beyond reality. This is supported by auxiliary imagery for packaging and album skits, which hint at the duo escaping hell.

The creation of the covers has been spearheaded by El-P, one-half of Run The Jewels, and recently, Tim Saccenti, a photographer and filmmaker who’s worked with El-P since his second album. However, both are quick to mention the contributions of numerous artists over the years, including illustrator Nick Gazin, who drew the very first two covers and helped conceive the first logo, and, of course, Killer Mike, the other half of Run The Jewels. “I consider it to be sort of an art collective,” El-P says. “Different people have different moments in it that enhance it and turn it into what it is.”

I spoke separately with El-P and Saccenti in regards to the history of Run The Jewels’ visuals and how they’ve been brought to life through sculpture and photography for their newest albums. Here’s a combination of both interviews, which have been condensed and lightly edited for clarity.

El-P, you developed the original custom logo. How did that come about?

El-P: We knew we were going to release the record for free and that it had been going to be self-titled. We really just desired to strip all pretense out. And however started to feel just like, how can we get more primal? How can we say everything that we have to say and never having to use words?

I grew up on things like Wu-Tang. You threw up the W, and also you knew that there wasn’t that far more you could communicate. It was very simple. You could get it done from a distance, you could get it done as a greeting, you can do it as a sign of respect.

So I started experimenting and sort of taking photos of various things. I remember I took a photo of me holding up a few shitty chain that I had and doing the fist and pistol thing and sent it to Nick Gazin, an illustrator we met through Fool’s Gold. And I said, “This is it. This is the logo.” And that’s how it began.

“Whoever came up with the middle finger revolutionized language and communication for humans.”

What did you want the logo to mention?

El-P: The pistol and fist clutching the chain really meant, “Give me your fucking chain.” That was the first step in us sort of needs to define what this meant. Once we saw how powerful which was, we were like, “I’m not even putting our fucking name on this thing.”

It’s rare to stumble onto something which can use symbols for language that can be really easily comprehended. It’s maybe not that easy to accomplish. It was so powerful. It felt so real. It felt so obvious.

I was always aware of how powerful things were when they could possibly be turned into symbolic. There’s nothing stronger on planet Earth in terms of communication than the center finger. Whoever came up with the middle finger revolutionized language and communication for humans.

How did you decide to reinvent the logo for the 2nd album?

El-P: On the second one, me and Mike knew that we were going to put a little bit more of our hearts into the record. We were going to remove a little bit of the superhero cape and show you more of who me and Mike really were. And so, there’s vulnerability that individuals really couldn’t show in the first half of it.

Ultimately — and I’m trying not to be long-winded, but I am stoned — there needed to be an evolution that just sort of represented us. There was some injury and pain involved with this project, and that’s where the bandages came in. Something was healing or something was injured.

I pointed out that you guys reworked a picture from the Run The Jewels 2 era for the latest album. Tell me more about any of it?

El-P: In the last Run The Jewels albums, we will have like an action scene at the center of the record. And it was always linked to the Grand National, Mike’s favorite car. So that became the Run The Jewels mobile ever since the 2nd one, that i think is when [Gazin] drew that crazy action scene.

You need to honor the folks involved. You have to honor Mike. I knew that Mike was super in to doing Hot Wheels photography, and there’s this whole segment of photography that does miniature car photography. And one of the tricks they use is that they use cotton for smoke. So what if we do one of these microphotographs, but did it macro? Has anybody ever attemptedto create fake smoke with cotton, but with a genuine car?

So how’d you pull it off?

Tim: I started referencing [Federico] Fellini films and Terry Gilliam films, these films which are futuristic but in addition have this theater quality to them. My set designer had some very unusual cotton-type industrial material he could shape into the form of the smoke. We had to be very technical with it. Mike was advising this event, saying like, “You can’t have that smoke there. This looks like my car just blew up.” I don’t know this. I’m from New York.

We took the illustration and perfectly aligned it over top of a real car using a Canon 5D and a 35 millimeter SLR system. Because the shot is so wide, we had a need to use this particular body and wide lens. Then we built this whole world of smoke around the car matching the illustration, totally in camera. Luckily, we did all of this before Run The Jewels got there. I think it took about 10 hours to set up.

EL-P: It was just fucking unbelievable to see it turn on.

I was astonished to hear the logo on LP3 is really a sculpture.

Tim: The album sounded just like something you would hear blasting out of a vehicle in New York in the ’80s. We wanted to level up the imagery from illustration and bring it in to the real world, so we had the hands sculpted into gold.

Those were sculpted by hand by an amazing sculptor in Brooklyn and then plated with gold. They’re actually real, and so they weigh like 10 pounds each.

The chain is missing in this 1. Why is that?

EL-P: When you see people holding the logo up in a crowd, no one includes a chain. So in our mind, it really started initially to become about people, and it also really slowly became about an assertion of self-worth and self-power and link.

Now the aim was not for taking something coming from anybody but for take your individual power to understand that the cycle did not must exist any more. The platinum chain was really yourself. We made the particular hands platinum because the reason for writing this is to reflect that will sentiment.

Tim: We wanted to create this world out there so I got the idea to help make the hands platinum. We’re getting it in to this really high-end fact and using the particular gold from the blue as the music sensed kind of colder. Not as hot but more vast screen. I chance them sort of just like I was taking pictures a Porsche catalog, or perhaps something very rich-looking, as well as in hyper details.

How’d you decide on this particular 3D, polygonal style regarding LP4?

EL-P: I had this particular interest in using the hands aside totally coming from what they have been known as. Turning it from the logo in to something that harkens back to a few of the standard shapes. In other terms, you don’t have to determine fingers any more. I wanted that to feel just like something that you can dig up inside a thousand yrs.

Back when I was obviously a kid, the particular futuristic things could picture were kind of minimal polygon. Probably because of the fact that I actually grew up inside the ’80s and noticed movies just like Tron in addition to Dune. That kind of really broken-down, basic method to putting styles together concurrently feels nearly primal but in addition is grounded in the concept of the understanding of technology.





Tim: In my house, I have textbooks on Jack Kirby, the particular illustrator, in addition to Syd Mead. I looked over imagery from your 1984 Tron film, along with some styles from the initial Blade Runner. Syd Mead’s designs are extremely angular in addition to brutal, in addition to mixing that will in with Killer Mike’s automobile — the muscle automobile from the ’70s or perhaps ’80s — it’s extraordinarily large. The outlines are very intense and severe. It’s really boxy, as well as in a beautiful yet terrifying approach, almost like the hammerhead shark.

I sat lower and performed a bunch of test styles with the Rolfes brothers, very long period collaborators of mine. There were a whole lot of stunning, amazing styles we had that will just failed to fit with the storyplot or using the music. It felt like they will be incredible covers for the electronic behave like Boards of Canada or perhaps designed for research fiction movies. They have been too glitchy or highly advanced, and they weren’t emotional plenty of.

The hands on RTJ4 almost seem rendered, just like 3D versions. They’re statues, too, ideal?

Tim: That was obviously a creative problem. People would certainly see the deal with and be just like, “This is a cool 3D piece.” And we’d state “Okay, let’s shoot it again.” We wanted to ensure the texture has been showing up. Some of the first photos didn’t have actually enough structure to go with the particular album.

What’s that made out there of?

Tim: We landed on the material that will felt like an automobile. It has been this very shiny dark-colored material intended to make it experience a little bit more as an artifact, such as a Jack Kirby kind of thing, that were left within space regarding millennia and after that it just received discovered thus was a little bit scratched upwards.

We had that 3D published. Then the particular models have been taken to an automobile body go shopping, painted along with four or five jackets of very black color.

How did you receive the texture in order to stand out inside the photographs? The hands are most often reflecting various different colors of light.

Tim: We shot the particular hands on numerous backgrounds within my studio, along with whole different models of colours and gel. We needed hints of colors from your other cds — thus there’s dark-colored from Run The Jewels 1, reddish colored from Run The Jewels 2, in addition to there’s platinum and small highlights within blue coming from Run The Jewels 3. This should really be sort of the particular penultimate Run The Jewels artifact. It has a little bit of the particular DNA of all the other kinds.

We shot that will with a Phase One method format digital camera system in addition to Capture One software. We used Schneider lenses, thus these are very sharp lens, and it’s a 150-megapixel camera due to the fact we were seeking to shoot it like a memorial piece, taking every detail of the creature. We would like people to understand that it’s genuine. The difficult part with it was that as it was thus shiny as well as the lines have been so intense and simple, it appeared as if it was THREE DIMENSIONAL.

How were a person able to keep all that details?

Tim: For jewellery or automobiles, or additional reflective high-class items where you exactly can’t actually get all of the light best in one body, you take multiple goes by with a secured off digital camera. Those pictures can then be taken to retouchers who else layer parts of every shot. So we performed different lights passes within the hands — one move for the reddish colored light, a single pass for your gold light-weight — and after that combined all those plates jointly in Photoshop.

How does it experience seeing folks connect thus strongly using the new recording?

El-P: It’s pretty pressing and quite mind-blowing. This is not a thing that we could anticipate or manage, and it’s a large, huge compliment in addition to honor.

Now, of course, will i wish that will some of the more dark moments about this record weren’t the things that connect to how citizens sense right now? Absolutely. I wish that will Run The Jewels was your fucking weird ramblings of two out-of-touch men. When that day time comes, I’ll happily commence making dancing records concerning silly small fucking silly stories actually does nothing, in addition to I’ll possess a blast. It’ll just be enjoyment.

We have fun with death records, don’t misunderstand me. But it’s a double-edged sword. You realize, “Oh shit this is connecting with everyone right now on a really deep level.” And then you definitely realize there’s no good goddamn reason looking at a man perishing at the fingers of the cop within 2014 ought to mean equally as much in 2020. There’s zero goddamn good reason.