The French self-proclaimed theorist, author and reporter Bernard-Henri Levy, infamously referred to as “BHL”, all of a sudden appeared in Libya on an unannounced check out. Landing in Misrata, he went on to check out Khoms and Tarhuna where he checked the website of mass graves just recently found after General Khalifa Haftar’s forces were chased after out at the end of May.

The unannounced visitor triggered numerous Libyans to require to social networks condemning the check out, the visitor and whoever invited him to the nation he assisted ruin, as lots of have actually declared. BHL’s connection to Libya is bitterly kept in mind by the bulk of Libyans who saw what occurred to their nation in2011 BHL may have anticipated a rosy welcome, however rather he was nearly shot.

Back then, BHL, a friend of previous French President Nicolas Sarkozy, pertained to eastern Libya at the height of the problems in the nation in what was called“The Arab Spring” From Benghazi, utilizing a satellite phone, BHL began calling his pal at the Elys ée informing him what he is seeing and motivating him to step in militarily versus the Libyan federal government and the guideline of the late Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

France, based upon BHL’s lies, supported by incredibly prejudiced media reports on the occasions in Libya, led the military intervention …