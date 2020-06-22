The virus hunter who got Covid

He’s one of many world’s leading infectious illness experts. The man who was area of the team that discovered the deadly Ebola virus in 1976 and who also pioneered research into HIV/Aids.

Until now he had was able to avoid being infected by the deadly diseases that he’s spent his life fighting. But in the end Professor Peter Piot of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine was struck down by Covid-19.

Here he tells our Global Health Correspondent, Tulip Mazumdar, about his connection with the virus and his concern for the long term health impacts doctors and scientists are beginning to see as patients recover.