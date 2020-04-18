The View’s Sunny Hostin Says Michigan’s ‘Reopen America’ Protest ‘Racist’

On ABC’s “The View” Thursday, co-host Sunny Hostin asked yourself if the militants at the ‘Reopen America’ rally that happened at Michigan’s state capitol in Lansing were holding “some sort of racist protest.”

The militants existed to opposeGov Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order.

The View’s Take On the Michigan Protest

Hostin’s co-host Whoopi Goldberg claimed, “Yesterday residents of Michigan, one of the hardest-hit states, defied local distancing regulations to stage protests demanding that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ease restrictions, even chanting ‘lock her up.”

“What did y’all make of this when you saw it?” Goldberg asked. “What about you, Sunny? Let’s start with you.”

Hostin Notes That Confederate Flags Were Present

Hostin responded, “Well, I was trying to figure out why there were Confederate flags flying around during the — being waved around during this alleged protest just because I couldn’t figure out what that had to do with the coronavirus.”

“I mean if you are indeed upset about the stay-at-home order, I can understand that because it is probably, I think the most restrictive in the country,” she included. “People are very concerned about that. I get that.”

‘It seemed to become some sort of racist protest’

“But I guess I just didn’t understand the manner within which it was done,” Hostin proceeded. “Everybody was close together. People were getting out of their cars. They were waving the Confederate flag.”

“I thought rather than it becoming sort of a stay-at-home order protest,” she claimed. “It seemed to become some sort of racist protest.”

An Old Media Trick

There were some guests with Confederate flags. Whatever one might think about that flag or sign, does whatever those individuals think always stand for the sights of all the militants?

Wasn’ t it clear that many existed to oppose the stay-at-home orders? Which most militants did from the socially far-off and also secure boundaries of their autos.

During the large Tea Party rallies a years earlier, it was a traditional media method to locate a few of the much more severe or ridiculous components of those occasions and also represent everybody present the very same.

Is Sunny Hostin currently attempting to do the very same?