‘The View’ Host Sunny Hostin Is Afraid That People Wearing Masks Will Lead To Racial Profiling, Arrests

The hosts of “The View” can make definitely anything concerning race, also a lethal pandemic that is eliminating numerous hundreds of people of all races throughout the world.

On Friday’s episode of the ABC talk program, host Sunny Hostin considered outrageous race-baiting when she grumbled that COVID-19 standards that entail wearing face masks can be dangerous to black guys.

“Something that I have been thinking about, because you see all of these cases that have been coming up, especially about black men wearing masks and then being racially profiled and being pulled over and arrested,” she stated, taking place to mention a current news story concerning a policeman cuffing a black physician that will distribute outdoors tents to Miami’s homeless populace. The occurrence is still under examination currently.

“There was an article about a black doctor in Miami that was handcuffed because he was taking some things out of his truck,” Hostin stated. “I have a friend saying he won’t wear a bandana, he’s going to wear something like a pig mask so that he’s not profiled, so that he doesn’t scare anyone.”

“For black men or Latino men, I think there is a fear that if you follow the guidelines, which is wear a mask when you’re outside, will that lead to racial profiling? And so it’s a real concern in certain communities,” she included. “Better to wear the mask and let people figure out if they’re afraid of you or don’t wear the mask and know that they’re gonna be afraid,” Whoopi Goldberg stated chiming in. “I pose that to the people who are nervous about seeing black men in masks.” Are you guilty of pandemic shaming? https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mqafsU6cH4 — The View (@TheView) April 17, 2020 It’s irritating that the contemporary left needs to make definitely whatever concerning race nowadays. We ought to be attempting ahead with each other today to eliminate coronavirus as one, not seeking manner ins which we can separate each other along racial lines. Shame on Hostin for utilizing this fatal pandemic to even more her very own race-baiting liberal schedule.

This item was composed by PopZette Staff on April 17,2020 It initially showed up in LifeZette as well as is made use of by authorization.

Read extra at LifeZette:

Florida medical professionals tear down senior guy’s Trump flag– End up obtaining detained

Lindsey Graham embarrasses Joy Behar on her very own program

CNN sheds it on air once more by broadcasting anti-Trump graphics under the head of state’s image