‘The View’ co-hosts ask why schools should reopen if Trump says COVID-19 will get worse

“Also where was Dr. Birx? Where was Fauci yesterday? You know, Trump considers himself an expert. I consider my dog who knows more about the coronavirus than Trump does,” Behar included. She likewise recommended that Trump was keeping Birx in a “closet” and hesitated she would “come out.”

TRUMP SAYS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL ‘WORSEN PRIOR TO IT IMPROVES,’ PLEADS WITH AMERICANS TO WEAR MASKS

Co- host Sunny Hostin weighed in, stating: “I agree with Joy. If it’s going to get worse before it gets better, we are a month away from children going back to school.”

“We know that in many states like Florida, the governors are saying, you know, full steam ahead. Children are going back to school, and we also know that this president has said that he is cutting funding for those schools that are refusing to open instead of maybe flooding those schools with money so that schools can open safely with the proper precautions,” she stated.

On Tuesday, Trump promoted his administration’s action to the crisis. “As cases and fatalities rise in certain hard-hit states, which you’re looking at right now, we’re surging personnel, supplies, and therapeutics. We again have tremendous amounts of supplies. We are in very good shape, and we can move them quickly,” he stated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were more than 3.9 million infections and a minimum of 142,595 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S.