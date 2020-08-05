The victims of the El Paso terror attack deserve to be remembered

To be on the race beat is to be surrounded by ghosts.

I’ve been thinking a lot about that lately. I’ve been thinking about in the long national conversation we’re now having about talent—about how to hire, keep, and grow the people we need to make sure our companies represent the world—we never mention the ghosts.

They’re everywhere.

The road to the executive suite starts at birth, and that’s exactly when people start dropping out of the pipeline. Maternal and infant health disparities. Unsafe and unhealthy neighborhoods. Inadequate schools and disproportionate treatment of students of color. Inadequate access to health care. Under-resourced and underemployed families. Police violence.

And sometimes, future leaders, creators, innovators, and CEOs get shot dead in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas by a man who hates them just because. Like 15-year-old Javier Rodriguez, a good student who loved soccer. And Jordan Anchondo, 25, and her husband, Andre, who were parents of three children. He owned a small business; they were shopping for school supplies.

I’ve been thinking about all the people who are not being remembered this week, and how quickly they’ve all become ghosts.

The coronavirus pandemic, in its own way, has robbed the El Paso community, Latinx people, and allies…

Read The Full Article