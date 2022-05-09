On May 9, at 15:48, the Lori Regional Crisis Management Center received an alarm that one of the citizens sailing on a rubber boat on the Alaverdi-Vanadzor highway had fallen into the river. rescuers’ help is needed.

Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachments of the regional rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry left for the scene.

The rescuers unconsciously took A. out of the Debed river near the “Sanahin” station of Alaverdi city. ((Born 1991 ․) և approached an ambulance ․ The victim was hospitalized in Alaverdi MC, where his death was registered.

MES: