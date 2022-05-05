According to Shamshyan.com, yesterday, on May 4, a murder took place in Yerevan.

Today, on May 5, at around 01:50, the Arabkir police department received a call from the “Arabkir” ambulance substation that a group of doctors on duty had left for one of the buildings on Adonts Street, where a woman’s body was found.

The police and investigators found the body of 35-year-old Tatik Abrahamyan, a resident of the same building, in one of the apartments of the mentioned building.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, there are traces of violence around the neck and face.

Head of the investigation department H. By Chalabyan’s decision, a criminal case is initiated according to Article 104, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, and an investigation group is set up. Senior investigator Tigran Poghosyan is appointed head of the group.

The police of Arabkir T. Abrahamyan is wanted on suspicion of killing her husband, 31-year-old Narek Sargsyan, a resident of Ararat region.

The police find out with hot tracks that after committing the murder, N. may be in possible places. Sargsyan, then clarifying the address of the location, carried out explanatory work, as a result of which he presented himself to the Artashat police department.

Գ. According to Shamshyan, killed T. Abrahamyan was the daughter of the former head of the Kotayk regional department of the police, former head of the department in several departments of Yerevan, police colonel Avetik Abrahamyan.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

