The US will pay up to $10 million if you can ID a foreign election hacker

The 2020 US governmental election is less than 100 days away, and in an effort to avoid the foreign election disturbance that played a role in the 2016 election, the US Department of State revealed today that it’s offering up to $10 million for any info that can determine somebody who’s been meddling in a USelection

Specifically, the State Department is providing the benefit for “information leading to the identification or location of any person who works with or for a foreign government for the purpose of interfering with U.S. elections through certain illegal cyber activities.”

Foreign disturbance is supposedly currently present in this year’s election

As November approaches, foreign disturbance is supposedly currently present in this year’selection In February, intelligence authorities stated Russia is currently meddling in the 2020 project in assistance of President Trump’s re-election In that exact same month, authorities likewise stated Russia was interfering in the Democratic main to aid BernieSanders

US elections are likewise dealing with prospective issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As lots of fret about heading to the surveys on election day for worry of contracting the infection, some states are deciding to permit vote by mail to attempt to aid consist of the spread. However, election specialists informed …