The US successfully tested a laser weapon that can destroy aircraft mid-flight

Images as well as video clips supplied by the Navy reveal the aquatic transportation dock ship USS Portland carrying out “the first system-level implementation of a high-energy class solid-state laser” to disable an airborne drone aircraft, the declaration stated.

The pictures reveal the laser rising from the deck of the battleship. Short video reveal what seems the drone burning.

The Navy did not offer a certain area of the laser tools system demonstrator (LWSD) examination, claiming just that it took place in the Pacific on May 16.

The power of the weapon was not divulged, however a 2018 record from the International Institute for Strategic Studies stated it was anticipated to be a 150- kilowatt laser.

“By conducting advanced at sea tests against UAVs and small crafts, we will gain valuable information on the capabilities of the Solid State Laser Weapons System Demonstrator against potential threats,”Capt Karrey Sanders, commander of Portland, stated in the declaration. “With this new advanced capability, we are redefining war at sea for the Navy.” The Navy states lasers, which it calls guided power tools (DEW), can work defenses versus drones or armed little watercrafts. “The Navy’s development of DEWs like the LWSD provide immediate warfighter benefits and provide the commander increased decision space and response options,” the declaration stated. In 2017, CNN experienced a live-fire exercise of a 30-kilowatt laser weapon aboard the aquatic transportation ship USS Ponce in the Persian Gulf. At the moment,Lt Cale Hughes, a laser tools system police officer, explained exactly how they function. “It is throwing massive amounts of photons at an incoming object,” Hughes stated. “We don’t worry about wind, we don’t worry about range, we don’t worry about anything else. We’re able to engage the targets at the speed of light.” The Ponce was relinquished solution later on that year.

