The US is “not even close” to doing enough to fight the pandemic, Gates says

Microsoft founder Bill Gates said that he talks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious infection expert, regularly.

“I talk to him regularly, more often than he talks to some other people,” Gates told CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta within a coronavirus town hall.

“He’s fantastic,” Gates said of Fauci.

In terms of a timeline, Gates said he is aligned with Fauci on his prediction that you will see a viable vaccine by the end of the year, or early 2021.

Gates explained there are two traits being evaluated in having a vaccine. Firstly, that the vaccine prevents you from getting sick and secondly, that it prevents you spreading it to the others.

On the latter, he warned that “it’s not guaranteed that the vaccine will be a perfect transmission blocker.”

Despite that, Gates said recent evidence points to the antibody response being “very strong,” which implies about a year of immunity to anybody who gets the infection.