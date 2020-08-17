The US is making it even harder for Huawei phones to get Android updates

The Trump administration is further tightening restrictions on Chinese phone producer Huawei, making it harder for the business to get chips for its gadgets. And a short-term basic license that used a reprieve for Huawei clients has actually now ended and will not be extended, making it harder for older Huawei gadgets to get Android updates from Google.

The US Commerce Department stated on Monday that it will allow “ongoing security research critical to maintaining the integrity and reliability of existing and currently fully operational networks and equipment” by enacting a minimal irreversible permission for Huawei entities. In addition to permitting Huawei gadgets offered prior to May 16th, 2019, get Android updates, the short-term license covered lots of rural telecoms business that utilized Huawei devices. Those business will now have to use for licenses for formerly licensed deals,according to a Reuters report

“As we have restricted its access to U.S. technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness U.S. technology in a manner that undermines U.S. national security and foreign policy interests,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated in a declaration Monday.

The Trump administration positioned Huawei and 114 of its affiliates on its …