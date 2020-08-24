The US is losing the ‘tech cold war,’ warns Ripple co-founder

The United States is losing the “technological cold war” to China due to its hard regulative technique to blockchain and cryptocurrency-related business, a senior executive at Ripple thinks.

In a viewpoint short article for The Hill onAug 21, Chris Larsen, co-founder and chairman at significant crypto payments company Ripple, stated that China’s digital currency management is a “once-in-a-century opportunity” to change the U.S. dollar with the digital yuan as the world’s reserve currency.

Larsen set out the primary factors for China winning the U.S. in the continuous technological battle. Namely, China has “already achieved near universal use of digital payments” by means of tech giants like Alipay and WeChat.

And while China is “on the cusp” of releasing its own reserve bank digital currency– the digital yuan– the U.S. still does not have a main digital dollar effort, Larsen kept in mind, including:

“At least 65 percent of cryptocurrency mining is concentrated in China, which means the Chinese government has the majority needed to wield control over those protocols and can effectively block or reverse transactions.”

Larsen likewise pointed out China’s security growth to Hong Kong, declaring that China is now “the only country in the world that controls two global financial centers.”

In order to difficulty China’s tech and crypto management, the U.S. “must recognize that strong American financial technology companies” remain in its own nationwide security interest, Larsen concluded.

The officer stated that the U.S. needs to begin the digital dollar effort instantly to stay up to date with the digital yuan, with the next action to be developing Silicon Valley as a worldwide monetary innovation powerhouse.

Larsen’s remarks come in the middle of the continuous regulative unpredictability around XRP. The third-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, XRP is utilized by Ripple in its cross-border applications like On-Demand Liquidity (previously xRapid).

On Aug 20, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighted that the greatest difficulty dealt with by Ripple up until now is the absence of clearness around the regulative status of XRP. The cryptocurrency task and Ripple go through several claims declaring that XRP is an unregistered security.