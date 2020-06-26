The US is gripped by ‘a pandemic of grief.’ These CNN Heroes are helping people navigate it

Grief.

With nearly fifty per cent of a million lives lost globally from Covid-19, many people have felt it over the last few months.

But experts say you don’t have to be mourning the death of a loved one to be exceptional sense of anguish and loss that is grief.

“People have lost their routines, their freedom to move about their communities, jobs and just being able to connect to family and friends,” said Annette March-Grier, founder of Roberta’s House , a bereavement center in Baltimore, Maryland. “Covid-19 has created what we call communal loss. It is a collective grief experience by everyone.”

For decades, March-Grier and Robinson have provided free support that’s helped thousands of families process the death of someone you care about. Both were previously honored as CNN Heroes.

When the pandemic hit the US, they realized that their expertise was needed as their communities were overwhelmed by grief and loss.

In addition to moving their regular services online, both have now expanded their work. March-Grier’s neighbor hood was hit hard by the virus, so she’s forming a new on line group especially for those who’ve lost you to definitely the pandemic.

Robinson now offers virtual meetings for healthcare workers and first responders on the frontlines. Both non-profits are also using social media marketing to educate the general public about methods to cope.

Their most important message: It’s OKAY to feel upset.

“There’s a pandemic of grief right now. And it’s so important that we, as human beings, recognize that and give ourselves permission to grieve,” Robinson said.

Amid this atmosphere of unprecedented loss, the traumatic death of George Floyd also provoked a huge world wide reaction.

“(This) created an explosion … This is now grief on top of grief,” said March-Grier, who believes that people are not only mourning the loss of Floyd’s life, but the loss of justice his death represents.

“That one man represents every mother’s son … every husband, brother in America,” she said. “(This) gave people reason to act out on that anger that they had been suppressing. … 100% it is tied to unresolved grief.”

In response, March-Grier and her team have been offering healing workshops to their community. Since emotions are running high with this difficult time, she and Robinson want people to understand there are steps they are able to take to manage their feelings in a wholesome way and feel better.

“The most important thing you can do is really talk,” Robinson said. “If you have a best friend or a therapist … you need to process all your feelings and get them out. Otherwise, they just stay inside and can cause physical harm, emotional harm.”

“The way that we can all deal with grief constructively is to do something positive — to take action and protest, peacefully. Reaching out to help someone in need,” March-Grier said. “Make positive meaning so that you can grow through this.”

CNN’s Kathleen Toner spoke with Robinson and March-Grier about their work during this time. Below is an edited version of their conversations.

CNN: You’ve said it’s beneficial to find meaning in grief and loss.

Mary Robinson: For me, employed in the field of grief support was my way of making meaning out of losing of dad. One a valuable thing that’s being released of this current crisis is that we’re now having an international conversation on grief and loss. We’re all discovering, “We as human beings, we grieve all loss.” And we’re naming that experience. Once there is a name for it, then you can certainly do something about it.

Annette March-Grier: Many people who are coping with grief don’t get that we have a choice. For instance, when you yourself have two individuals who feel the tragic murder of someone you care about. One might wish to become angry, retaliate and go down that destructive, dark path. The other may possibly decide that person’s life meant something greater and “I’m going to do something to make sure this life isn’t in vain.” That latter you have a healthier perspective and will live a productive, successful life. So now, even though George Floyd’s life was taken, we can make meaning out of this by changing laws and by changing the culture of society. That’s exactly how we cope and move forward.

CNN: How have the restrictions during the pandemic affected the way in which people grieve for those who’ve died?

March-Grier: People are not allowed to grieve and mourn in the way that is custom. They can not attend the funerals; they cannot have a repast or family gathering after the service. They can not follow their normal traditions, of being surrounded by family and friends. It’s heartbreaking.

Robinson: One of the things we suggest is that people become creative. Do an online memorial service and do a ritual together. Maybe light a candle, browse the favorite poem or sing the favorite music of the one who died. It’s really important to mark those passages of life also to mourn together, so we must find methods to do that virtually.

CNN: Any more advice to help people right now?

Robinson: The three most important items that we can do to be mindful of ourselves are, first: talking and expressing your feelings. Secondly: exercise — walking, riding your bike, shooting hoops. Getting physical is so important because it discharges the kinetic energy within you that accompanies difficult emotions. And the past is practicing mindfulness: Take some deep breaths, do some meditation.

The other really good thing to know is if you’re feeling sad today, or depressed, it’s planning to pass. Grief is just like the weather — it comes and it goes and we have no control over it.

March-Grier: Try to be mindful of all three parts of your self — mentally, physically, and spiritually. Try each day to feed your self some positive inspiration or wisdom. Eat regularly and healthy. Cuddle with your pets, especially if you’re feeling alone. Continue your religious practices. Try to keep your routines as normal as you can. And get in touch with family and friends. Don’t allow you to ultimately be isolated during this time.

Our motto is: “I care for you, you care for me, and we care for each other.” As humans, it’s so crucial that we connect with one another. Whenever we’re going right through a crisis, we’re not supposed to go through it alone.