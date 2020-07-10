The US is diving into a dark Covid hole — and there’s no plan to get out

Delusion dominates an administration that perversely claims the United States is the world leader in beating this present day plague. There are only contradictions, obfuscations and confusion from the federal officials who ought to be charting a national course.

The massive integrated testing and tracing effort that may highlight and isolate disease epicenters does not exist. Attempts to reopen schools in a couple of weeks are already descending into farce amid conflicting messages from Washington.

Amid all this, the coronavirus task force does not hold daily briefings, and when it does, they truly are an exercise in dodging difficult questions and self-congratulation.

Months into the worst domestic crisis since World War II, there is no sense that a fractured country is pulling together to confront a common enemy. People are still arguing about wearing masks — a tiny infringement of personal freedoms that represents one of the few hopes of easing the contagion. The one federal official who does seem to have answers, Dr. Anthony Fauci , has been banished to the podcast circuit by President Donald Trump, who was simply on Fox News Thursday night boasting about acing a cognitive test because the US hit another daily record of infections — over 60,000 — on a day where more than 900 new deaths were reported.

It’s unimaginable that any other modern President could have handled things this way. Most would have thrown every government dollar, resource and expert at it. But Trump appears to believe his reelection depends on creating an alternate reality by which tens of thousands of Americans — now mostly in states where he is overwhelmingly popular — aren’t being infected rather than actually beating right back the pandemic.

He keeps insisting falsely that the only reason the US has more cases is because it is doing more testing — raising questions as to whether that he truly understands the situation or is being deliberately obtuse. It’s much less if the 132,000 people who have already died could have lived had they maybe not been tested. Meanwhile, the President jets around the country, including to reeling Florida on Friday, flouting social distancing rules and masking guidelines, leaving a trail of infected Secret Service agents, campaign workers and viral spikes — like in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he held an indoor rally. This week-end, he’s headed to New Hampshire.

The President’s claim that 99% of Covid cases are harmless is not only false, it’s an insult to the death and vomiting left in the wake of the herpes virus — and the lifelong conditions it might have spawned among survivors.

Belated attempts to halt the herpes virus in southern and western states are now being hampered by feuds between Democratic mayors who want mask mandates and Republican governors handcuffed by ideology . Mitigation attempts are way behind anyway, after states like Florida, Texas and Arizona sowed a catastrophic wave of infection by ignoring science and throwing open their economies, bars, restaurants and gyms too fast. The price for that haste is not just new infections; you can find new job losses operating industries that reopened a few weeks ago amid rampant outbreaks. More are looming in the airline industry with the return to mass travel possibly years away.

US leads the entire world in cases, deaths

Staggeringly, the United States — the world’s richest nation that has just over 4% of the planet’s citizenry — has a quarter of world wide cases of Covid-19 and nearly a quarter of the deaths. Intensive care units are filling up across southern and western states. It took the US 99 days to reach one million cases, 43 days to get to 2 million and 28 days to add yet another million. That’s a horrific rate of increase.

In mid-May, in what were then assumed to be the darkest days of the crisis, the US was recording around 20,000 new cases a day. Now it’s averaging around 60,000. America’s competitors in Europe and Asia and the Pacific endured their very own horrors, but have largely been more productive in suppressing infection curves. They are swift to isolate outbreaks, for instance, in Melbourne, Australia, where a six-week lockdown has been imposed.

Americans are barred from traveling to Europe because the pandemic is raging here. And Trump was embarrassed when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau chose to stay behind the closed US-Canada border this week as opposed to visiting the White House.

While US medical scientists and corporations are in the vanguard of efforts to find therapies and cures, the US effort to quell the virus’ lethal march represents nothing significantly less than a political debacle that humbled the world’s strongest nation in the eyes of its allies and those who wish it ill. The massive disconnects between federal and state and local officials are making President George W. Bush’s Hurricane Katrina disaster seem like a trifle.

In such circumstances, humility may be expected from the Oval Office, where in fact the buck for such failures used to stop. Instead, Trump is not only saluting himself for a fantastic success, he is recommitting to the counter-scientific strategies of opening the nation at all costs that seeded the newest disaster. His mind, as always, is fixated on Election Day.

“We did it right,” Trump declared in the White House Rose Garden on Thursday, adding a litany of false claims about testing, death rates and overly optimistic predictions of effective treatments for Covid-19 and the possibility of a vaccine “very, very, soon.” Trump’s top aides bristle at any criticism, reflecting how lionizing a President who has navigated states of denial, ignorance, indifference and negligence concerning the virus is more essential than looking reality in the eye.

“Of course the US remains the world leader in the pandemic,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted on Wednesday.

Fauci begs to differ.

“As a country, when you compare us to other countries, I don’t think you can say we’re doing great. I mean, we’re just not,” the government’s top infectious disease specialist told FiveThirtyEight’s podcast on Covid-19 on Thursday.

No sign the US can do what works

In places — in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts for instance — there is some hope that after proper mitigation efforts and a tight hand on the reopening tap the herpes virus can be kept at low levels, at the very least until a feared cold weather outbreak. Republican governors in Ohio and Maryland who heeded epidemiology suppressed vicious epidemics. In states and cities where trusted leaders give simple, honest messages, progress is possible.

But the desperate developments exacerbated by the leadership vacuum are shredding hopes that Americans can get back to school, college, work and sports arenas in the coming months — absent some stunning development in therapeutics or vaccines.

It is no secret what did inside the US and elsewhere in quelling the virus. Early shutdowns, social distancing, the utilization of masks and prudent opening plans have helped lower new infections to manageable levels from New York City to Italy. Aggressive testing and tracing operations have kept a lid on the pandemic in South Korea and allowed officials in Singapore and Germany to quickly snuff out hotspots.

There is no sign that such competence will soon arrive in the US. The administration, that has offloaded responsibility for fighting the virus to states, does not appear to have the desire or capacity to build such system.

Only firm national leadership can plot a route out of the crisis and help states currently heading into the hot zone join those who have suppressed the virus, said Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of tropical medicine at Baylor School of Medicine.

“We just don’t have the leadership to make that happen,” Hotez told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”

Trump’s constant undermining of advisers has also exacerbated a situation in which people either do not take the herpes virus seriously or indulge fatigue with lockdowns by letting their guards down.

“I think just think sometimes it really sends the wrong message and it confuses the public,” Maryland’s Republican Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN’s “New Day” on Thursday.

“If everybody in the administration is saying it’s not safe and we need to do … these things and the President says to ignore all of that advice and do what he says, I just think it’s a mistake that the President’s been making.”

School opening debacle

The growing confusion over opening schools is turning into a microcosm of the administration’s failures.

After Trump complained about Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for safely opening schools on Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence appeared to indicate they would be replaced, limited to CDC Director Robert Redfield to require Thursday that they remain in place but may be supplemented. The episode was a classic case of the President’s political pressure creating confusion and rejecting recommendations.

The CDC directions offer a comprehensive plan for social distancing and barriers in classrooms, staggered learning, smaller class sizes and prohibitions on students mixing beyond your classroom. A quick glance at the directions explains Trump’s anger. There is no way that in hard-hit cities which can be closing bars, limiting big gatherings and other events, it will be simple for schools to open in even this diminished fashion. The proven fact that the White House is only now concentrating on the problem — weeks before classes are supposed to resume — is typical of its procrastination on key issues in the pandemic.

“I would say that when we talk about the fall, that seems like a long time,” Trump told Nexstar Media this week while a failure to lay out any workable plans for school openings. But he’s still insisting when kids in Denmark, Norway and Germany can return back to school, then America’s children must too — while ignoring the fact that those countries aren’t stuck in the exact middle of their raging peaks of the pandemic.

Administration officials again and again point out that young ones are less susceptible to Covid-19 complications than their elders. They rightly point out the severe emotional, educational and psychological affect children who’ve been out of school for months. It’s also true that school shutdowns and consequent childcare issues for parents disproportionately affect low income families.

But officials never give a straight answer to the question of what are the results to teachers who, as adults, have reached a higher risk of getting really sick from the herpes virus. There will also be no answers for what parents have to do to stop their children coming home from school and infecting them and older family relations. Such omissions are typical in an administration that prefers to avoid thorny questions that might temper its political aspirations.