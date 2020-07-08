The US is about to reach 3 million covid cases. Here’s what the days leading up to that grim milestone have looked like

It has inundated hospitals inside a few days, forced people to re-imagine their holiday celebrations and fueled a debate over school reopenings. Now, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases is nearing 3 million.
While the future of the pandemic in the US is still unclear, here is what has happened in the last few days.
The following day, Trump delivered a speech on the White House’s South Lawn where few guests appeared to be practicing social distancing and several were not wearing masks.
Beaches were packed for the Fourth of July
Some Americans altered their traditional Fourth of July celebrations although some flocked to beaches to enjoy the holiday week-end.
Crowds were spotted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; New York’s Coney Island and the California beaches of San Diego. In Miami and Los Angeles, beaches remained empty after officials kept them closed for the week-end.
People have waited hrs to get tested
The Covid-19 testing capacity has increased considerably since March but the recent surge of cases is causing long lines to get tested and slow results.
Some hospitals reached capacity
The amount of daily hospitalizations in numerous states has been rising, putting critical resources including staffing, beds and ventilators an issue.
A debate over school reopenings emerged
The debate over how schools would reopen in the fall has intensified this week amid coronavirus concerns.
Teachers in some of Florida’s largest school districts are pushing back and gathered to protest.
“We’re very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools, to get them open,” Trump said at a White House event on Tuesday.
MLS is finding its way back despite coronavirus concerns
The league’s modified tournament in Orlando, Florida, is set to start Wednesday after more than a dozen people, including FC Dallas and Nashville SC players have tested positive for the virus.