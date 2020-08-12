The US has recorded fewer than 50,000 new daily cases for 3 days in a row

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin shows up for a conference at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on July28 Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated Wednesday that he “can’t speculate” regarding whether another stimulus expense will pass in the near-term, days after settlements concerned a stalemate. He likewise called for a capital gains tax cut and made a uncommon (for him) criticism of Joe Biden’s financial policies.

“I can’t speculate. If the Democrats are willing to be reasonable, there is a compromise. If the Democrats are focused on politics and don’t want to do anything that’s going to succeed for the President, there won’t be a deal,” Mnuchin stated throughout a look on Fox Business.

He railed versus House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who he stated are “just not willing to compromise.”

His message to arbitrators: “Let’s do this,” recommending that there might be a roughly $1 trillion expense now and possibly another later on this year or in early 2021.

“This will be the fifth bill, we can always come back later in the year, or in January, and do a sixth bill, we don’t need to do everything at once… Our view is, let’s spend a little over a trillion dollars on areas of the economy that are going to be very impactful now, that we can agree on. And if we need to do more, we’ll come back and do more and work together but now is the time to have bipartisan support,” he stated.

Mnuchin likewise …