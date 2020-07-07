The US government is considering a TikTok ban, says secretary of state

The US is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps like the favored video-sharing platform TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Monday.

“We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it,” Pompeo stated. “With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cellphones, the United States will get this one right too.”

Over the previous couple of years, US lawmakers have grown more and more involved over TikTok’s dealing with of person information and the connection between its mum or dad firm — the Beijing-based ByteDance — and the Chinese government. Lawmakers allege that TikTok may very well be pressured into handing over information or different intelligence to the Chinese Communist Party.

A TikTok spokesperson responded to Pompeo’s remarks Tuesday in a assertion, writing “TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

Last week, the Indian government introduced that it could ban TikTok and different standard Chinese-connected apps like WeChat over allegations that they’re “engaged in activities … prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India.” TikTok responded to the Indian government’s statements, saying, “TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.”

When requested if he would recommend US residents use TikTok, Pompeo informed Fox News, “Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”