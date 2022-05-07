First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman discussed with senior officials from Britain, Germany, Italy and France military-humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as toughening sanctions against Russia, the State Department’s press service reported.

“There has been a wide-ranging discussion on Russia’s” invasion “of Ukraine and its continued provision of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine,” the statement said.

It was also mentioned at the meeting that “there is a threat to world food security” due to Russia’s actions. Plans to “hold Russia accountable” and impose additional sanctions on it have been coordinated.