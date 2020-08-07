The US declared war on TikTok because it can’t handle the truth

I can not highlight enough how screwed up this whole “sell TikTok to an American company” legend is. The most current twist is a deeply complicated set of executive orders prohibiting deals with ByteDance (TikTok’s Chinese moms and dad business) and WeChat (a Chinese texting app). The legal dubiousness of this relocation is the least unusual aspect ofit

But there is no usage in home onit As of composing, ByteDance remains in speak to offer TikTok toMicrosoft The just concern worth thinking of is why this matters to regular Americans– more particularly, should we hesitate of Chinese apps like TikTok?

In July, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Fox News that Americans must just utilize TikTok “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.” It’s not simply the GOP administration snapping, either; the Democratic National Committee has actually likewise formerly provided cautions to project personnel not to use TikTok on their work phones, citing how much data is gathered.

The thorniest personal privacy conflict of 2020 isn’t about personal privacy or innovation at all– it’s about China

TikTok does gather a lot of personal data, however it’s no greater than what Facebook and other social media networks likewise collect. The distinction in between TikTok and Facebook is that we have a lot of openness …