The US Caesar Act is four years too late – Middle East Monitor

Nobody — perhaps not the killer Bashar Al-Assad and his supporters; perhaps not the Iranians; and not the Russians — could have ever expected that the unknown person would result from the heart of the Assad regime to show the tables on these. The not known individual was a Syrian military photographer, who we have now know as “Caesar”. Appalled by the criminal regime’s brutality he witnessed, that he defected with an increase of than 55,000 photographs taken in Assad’s prisons and detention centres using his only weapon, his camera.

We all saw with your own eyes the crimes and massacres committed by the fascist Syrian regimen, but did nothing. This hero and his photographs shocked the conscience of the international community. His images included 11,000 of prisoners killed under torture by Assad’s thugs between 2011 and 2014.

Caesar’s images were exhibited at the EU in Brussels along with the US Congress, before which he presented his testimony. International human rights organisations called for investigations; Human Rights Watch even demanded that the criminal Syrian regimen should be prosecuted. The HRW report — “If the dead could speak” — provided photographic evidence and Caesar’s testimony. The organisation even presented this evidence at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum and in the UN, but it was ignored, despite the fact that the US knew that it was just the tip of the iceberg of the Assad regime’s crimes.

The main reason for Washington ignoring these crimes is that Assad and his cronies are trusted to guard Israel’s border. Another reason is the declare that Assad is fighting terrorism; this narrative is promoted internationally, with the regimen fighting Daesh in Syria on behalf of a grateful world, rather than fighting ordinary Syrian citizens who demand freedom, dignity and justice.

With Caesar’s testimony and photographs, the US found it self in a dilemma; it may not simply turn a blind eye to the Syrian regime’s crimes now subjected to the whole world. To do so would lead to accusations of collusion with the regime and complicity in its crimes against the folks of Syria.

Given that the US promotes itself as a champion of human rights, it had to accomplish something. Step forward the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which sat in a drawer somewhere deep inside Congress for over four years before it absolutely was finally passed into law last year. It comes into effect this week; probably, In my opinion, to save America’s face in Syria as opposed to to save the country’s citizens. They have endured barrel bombs, missiles and internationally-banned munitions. The regime’s allies in the slaughter and displacement of tens of thousands of civilians include Russia and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Shia militias such as for instance Lebanon’s Hezbollah, and the Iraqi and Afghan militias under Tehran’s control. Nor was the Caesar Act passed in the interests of the thousands killed and maimed in Syria’s torture chambers.

The US legislation is four years too late, though; the international community, represented by the UN Security Council, has been AWOL for nine years; and the regimen, the Russians and the Iranians have carried out heinous crimes from the people of Syria. Broadly speaking, the world has stayed silent on the matter, despite the war crimes of a magnitude to match those of days gone by. Not just one Security Council resolution has been passed; the use of their veto by Russia and China has allowed the Assad regimen to intensify its brutality. If the Security Council had passed just one resolution to protect civilians, it could have saved thousands and thousands of lives and prevented the displacement of countless Syrian citizens.

Now that the regimen has been allowed to crush the revolution, there is no longer any tangible activity on the ground, aside from some clashes here or there; and so the US has implemented the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which no longer has any real value or meaning. Unfortunately, it is four years too late. Perhaps this delay was deliberate to permit time to rearrange everyone’s position in Syria after thwarting the revolution and curbing the roles of Russia and Iran. Their roles were dependant on the biggest player in the overall game, and if it hadn’t given the green light, then neither country would have set foot in Syria.

The Caesar Act imposes economic sanctions on the pillars of the Assad regimen and its Iranian and Russian supporters and every person, entity, or country that relates to it. These sanctions would be the highest amount of involvement besides direct intervention, to that the Assad regimen may be exposed. While the Act is directed mainly at the regime, it crosses borders and doesn’t exclude anybody, even friendly countries including the UAE. It also places Russia and Iran in person with US sanctions, which is what Washington was aiming for.

Under the Caesar Act, Russian institutions are subject to sanctions, including the military and senior officers, in addition to arms manufacturers, businesses, private military contractors and the power industry, which may fall prey to the legislation. Hence, Russia’s delegate to the UN Security Council attacked the Act strongly, saying that sanctions will soon be unlawful as the US doesn’t have right to impose them on other countries unilaterally. In any case, Moscow described, the Act may target the regimen in Damascus, but it can become hurting ordinary citizens.

Iran has understood from the beginning that it is the primary target with this law so that you can limit its strategic influence inside Syria. America and the Mullahs in charge have not got on. The ramifications of the law extend to Iranian proxies, specially Lebanon’s Hezbollah. This is why Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif broke his country’s pandemic lockdown over the past four months to fly to Syria, Turkey and Russia in an effort to deter the American legislation.

One of the primary demands produced by Washington to pull the plug on the Caesar Act is for Iran to withdraw from Syria, which puts Tehran in a difficult position. It is not planning to leave Syria after it has gained an important strategic outlet on the Mediterranean coast whereby it can be a major regional power. Moreover, it has spent over $30 billion in Syria to save lots of Assad, and possesses relied on direct investments and participation in the reconstruction of the country so that you can compensate it and grant it a lot more gains. The Caesar sanctions are preventing Tehran from reaping the rewards of its victory.

Whatever America’s intentions and objectives are, or how serious President Donald Trump is about implementing the Caesar Act so near to the presidential election, I believe he will use it to support his position and boost his chances of winning in November’s poll. The legislation will close many doors to the fascist Assad regimen and open new windows of hope, through which sunlight could soon shine to purify Syria of Assad and his regime, in addition to Iran and its own proxies.

