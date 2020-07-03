The US, Brazil and others lifted lockdowns early. It turned deadly.

A CNN analysis of policies across 18 nations shows that most of the countries that have now been designated by the European Union as obtaining the epidemic in check only started easing their regulations after seeing sustained drops in daily new cases of Covid-19.

In contrast, three of the four countries with the world’s highest death tolls and case counts — the United States, Brazil and India — have either never correctly shut down or started reopening before their case counts begun to drop.

The EU formally agreed a set of guidelines of 15 countries it considers secure enough to allow their residents to visit into its territory on Tuesday. To get on the list, countries have to check always a number of boxes: their new cases per 100,000 citizens within the previous 14 days should be similar to or below that of the EU, and they must have a stable or decreasing trend of new cases over this period when compared with the previous 14 days.

The bloc will also considercarefully what measures countries are taking, such as contact tracing, and how reliable each nation’s data is.

The list includes Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay. China, where the virus originated, can be on the list, nevertheless the EU is only going to offer China entry on the condition of reciprocal arrangements. An study of the coronavirus response in the 14 countries shows they have one key part of common. Despite economic pressure, the vast majority refused to ease social distancing measures while their case counts were still going up. And when they did lift their lockdowns, they did it in a careful, phased manner Scientists say lockdowns have likely prevented hundreds of millions of infections around the globe. A modeling study published in the scientific journal Nature last month estimated that by early April, shutdown policies saved 285 million people in China from getting infected, 49 million in Italy and 60 million in the US. “I don’t think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There have been huge personal costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference,” said the study’s lead author, Solomon Hsiang, a professor and director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley. Just how successful a lockdown has been is dependent upon a number of reasons, including whether it was applied early enough. No two lockdowns are alike, so while people in countries like Italy or Spain faced fines if they ventured outside their homes for anything besides essential reasons, in Japan, staying at home was a recommendation as opposed to an order. Australia, Canada, New Zealand were quick to restrict travel, while in other countries including Algeria, Georgia and Morocco, kids were the first to begin to see the impact of the pandemic as schools shut. Other measures included stay-at-home orders, non-essential store closures, quarantining and isolation. Some countries, like Algeria, Rwanda, Montenegro and China have seen outbreaks after restrictions were lifted. That prompted officials to reintroduce some measures locally. In China, the main city city of Beijing was put under a partial lockdown last month following new cluster linked to a food market. Montenegro brought back bans on mass events a week ago after seeing a new outbreak of cases following a three weeks to be virus-free. And in Rwanda, health authorities placed numerous villages in to renewed lockdown last week after new cases emerged there. But the restrictions launched to counteract the condition have also been hugely damaging for the economy and have exacerbated existing inequalities in education and the workplace, as well as between genders, races and socio-economic backgrounds. As shops and schools shut and nearly all travel ceased, billions of people around the globe have suddenly found themselves unemployed. The impact on the economy is among the reasons why some leaders, like the US President Donald Trump, have been pushing for swift reopening, even while infectious diseases experts warned about lifting restrictions prematurily .. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of lives scientists say were saved because of lockdowns. It has been corrected.

Aleesha Khaliq, Dario Klein, Shasta Darlington, Rodrigo Pedroso, Manveena Suri, Paula Newton, Yoko Wakatsuki, Milena Veselinovic and Kocha Olarn contributed reporting.

Source link