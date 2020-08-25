The US and China say they’re making progress on trade, even as other tensions worsen

High- level authorities from both nations– consisting of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He– spoke by telephone Monday night US time, according to declarations launched by their particular federal governments.

“Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement,” Lighthizer’s workplace stated in a declaration, describing a “phase one” trade offer reached previously this year.

China’s Ministry of Commerce called the talks “a constructive dialogue” in its own declaration, including that the nations concurred “to create conditions and atmosphere to continue pushing forward” the offer.

News of the talks comes more than a week after US and Chinese trade mediators were initially anticipated to fulfill through video call to talk about the offer, which was reached in January