The US Air Force is removing height restrictions for pilots, paving the way for more women to serve

Previously, aspiring Air Force pilots had been required to have a standing height of 5’4″ to 6’5″ and a sitting height of 34 to 40 inches. Applicants shorter than 5’4″ or taller than 6’5″ had to submit a waiver.

Though most height waivers had been authorized, the restrictions eradicated about 44% of the US feminine inhabitants ages 20 to 29, according to the Air Force

“Studies have shown that women’s perceptions about being fully qualified for a job makes them less likely to apply, even though there is a waiver option,” Air Force mobility planner and programmer Lt. Col. Jessica Ruttenber stated in information launch final week.

Historically, most of the Air Force’s plane had been engineered round the height of a mean man, stated Ruttenber, who led the effort to change the height requirements. The new coverage will enable the Air Force to “accommodate a larger and more diverse rated applicant pool within existing aircraft constraints,” she stated.

The common height for US females aged 20 and older is 63.eight inches throughout all ethnic teams, in accordance to the Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, the common height for US males 20 and older is 69.three inches. The new coverage removes the height barrier “while still preserving safety of flight,” the Air Force stated. Instead of the height requirements, medical and operations groups will now apply an anthropometric screening course of to candidates to place them in an plane that they’ll safely fly, the Air Force stated. That course of might consider various totally different human physique measurements, together with weight, limb lengths, breadths and physique mass index. “We’re really focused on identifying and eliminating barriers to serve in the Air Force,” stated Gwendolyn DeFilippi, assistant deputy chief of workers for manpower, personnel and providers. “This is a huge win, especially for women and minorities of smaller stature who previously may have assumed they weren’t qualified to join our team.”

