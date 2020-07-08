The upcoming school year has everyone worried. Here’s what experts say

It’s a question that goes beyond pandemic safety, say experts, because student wellbeing encompasses a wide variety of facets. And for a few parents, what’s best even seems to change from child to child.

“It makes my head hurt,” said Jaime Nalls of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Each of Nalls’ four kids is different.

Nalls thought her rising junior, who’s eager to go back to class, could be fine. It’s a different story when it comes to her youngest, a 9-year-old with asthma.

“It scares me to send him back to school not knowing if other people are taking precautions, or trying to educate their children about keeping their masks on,” she said.

Private school was not an alternative, Nalls decided, since it could be too expensive and inconvenient. Keeping her daughter or son at home will mean quitting her full-time job, she said, leaving the household dependent on her husband’s income alone. Neither idea seemed great.

For her youngest daughter or son, Nalls would like to keep some schooling on the web. If that he does go in, she hoped to see mandatory masks, social distancing as well as transparent barriers between desks.

Kelly Ruth of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, saw things differently. “You’re not going to be able to keep children from interacting with children,” said Ruth, whose children are 12 and 13 years old.

Ruth wanted her children back in class, but she was cautious with the very precautions that Nalls preferred. “I don’t want my children to go to school feeling like they’re in a prison, with shields everywhere, and face masks and gloves.”

If parents are worried about schools, that’s understandable, said Dr. Nathaniel Beers, a pediatrician at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. “It’s not a decision that’s easy for any parent,” that he said.

But while Beers suggested families speak with their own pediatricians about choosing what’s right, he emphasized that concerns of disease aren’t the sole issue.

“School plays an incredibly important role in the social-emotional development of children,” that he said. Not only that, Beers said recent data suggested herpes may pose a lower risk to young ones than previously feared.

What do pediatricians think about school?

While some young ones have experienced severe side effects after becoming infected with the novel coronavirus, the American Academy of Pediatrics noted in a recent statement that young ones and adolescents do not appear to play a large role in driving Covid-19 outbreaks.

“More and more data has been coming out around the severity of the illness, and the likelihood of infection for children, both of which are substantially lower than they are for adults,” explained Beers, who serves on the Council of School Health for the AAP.

Given that, the AAP is now emphasizing the importance to getting kids back classrooms. Even when it indicates accepting some trade-offs about social distancing and other disease mitigation strategies.

“The AAP strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school,” read the statement from the corporation, which represents some 67,000 pediatricians.

That’s because staying out of the class room can put kids at an increased risk.

Keeping kids home would have a disproportionate negative impact on susceptible populations, said the AAP, with implications for racial and social equity. Time out of school may also mean diminished social-emotional development. Lost academic progress might be slow to come back.

Other AAP concerns about keeping kids home include food security, exercise and missed opportunities to recognize abuse and student distress.

In some cases, that concern for broader student wellbeing means the AAP tips differ even from directions put forth by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says schools should place desks at the very least 6 feet apart. But if spacing out desks means less classroom time, the AAP recommended schools consider putting kids in seats irrespective of proximity. (Dr. Beers also referred to a June 1 study in the medical journal The Lancet that found physical distancing of 1 meter, about 3 feet, also offered benefits.)

Whatever schools opt to pursue, the AAP suggested that the method of educating teachers, parents and students about new measures must start at the earliest opportunity, hopefully at the very least several weeks prior to the school year begins.

Time is running out for that to happen.

The gap between educators and policy makers

Most K through 12 superintendents are not ready to say when their schools will open for in-person instruction, according to a nationwide survey released in June by AASA, The School Superintendents Association.

Only 5% said they were confident of reopening when state and local guidelines allowed.

Many superintendents who participated in the survey also said it’s been difficult providing for students equitably through the pandemic, citing the difficulty of offering sufficient special education, online learning, health services and other essentials. Lack of internet access in students’ domiciles is also an issue, said 60% of superintendents.

When it comes to adapting the school year to the pandemic, superintendents said options could include an old-fashioned schedule (70%); combined in-person and remote learning (74%); alternating days or weeks (59%); half days (37%); and extended school days (22%).

But whilst professional educators hesitate, some policy makers are projecting confidence.

Both states are weathering a surge of Covid-19 infections. And many teachers come to mind by the politicians’ announcements.

“Educators are eager to return to their classrooms and teach their students in person, but they don’t want to do it without a plan that adequately protects everyone,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers in a June 22 statement answering Gov. Abbot.

Everyone is relieved to see growing evidence that kids are not as severely relying on the virus as adults. But teachers tend to be more vulnerable. Secondary school teachers in the United States have an average age of 42.9, and many work into their 50s and early 60s, whenever a severe Covid-19 illness becomes more likely.

One out of each and every five teachers said they truly are unlikely to come back to school in the fall, in accordance with a USA Today/Ipsos poll

“A no-mask, no-testing, no-worries attitude is exactly what will spread the virus,” Weingarten said.

The families who are looking elsewhere

As parents weigh the benefits — and potential costs — of time for either classrooms or virtual learning, some families are looking at other options.

Interest in homeschooling in recent weeks has been “explosive,” said J. Allen Weston, executive director of the National Home School Association. “I just can’t keep up with it,” he said. “Thousands of emails coming in, and on some days the phone just continually rings all day long.”

It’s not merely the risk of infection that has parents considering homeschooling, Weston said. He’s hearing from many families who’re worried that the class room experience will undoubtedly be diminished by pandemic precautions.

While many imagine homeschool as limited to single households, Weston said that some 70% of families contacting his organization have expressed curiosity about forming multiple-household homeschooling groups. (The NHSA calls these Parent Organized Discovery Sites.)

Similar ideas will also be gaining traction, such as the in-home “microschool” model Prenda. Website traffic was up 737% this June within the same month last year, said Prenda founder and CEO Kelly Smith.

Both Weston and Smith emphasized why these nontraditional models aren’t simply for families with a stay-at-home parent.

Many, or even most homeschool families have two parents working regular, said Weston, adding that the virtual schooling we saw this spring likely took much more of parents’ time when compared to a homeschool group would. “The idea that homeschooling takes up an enormous amount of time … is a complete misnomer,” he said.

Still others are seeking ways to leave the class room behind altogether.

Interest in outdoors-only “forest schools” can also be rising, in accordance with Kimberly Worthington, president of the board of directors of the American Forest Kindergarten Association. In this model, children spend their days outside in small groups, irrespective of weather.

That attracts Sean Bleything of Winooski, Vermont, whose 4-year-old son is currently signed up for Burlington Forest Preschool. Bleything hopes his son are able to keep a spot there in the fall.

“Every day, they’re outside all day long, climbing trees and chasing frogs,” Bleything explained. Preschool is a big expense for the family, said Bleything, nonetheless it allows both parents to keep working regular. The children will stay outdoors all year, even when the northern Vermont winter brings below-freezing temperatures.

Experts say virus transmission is a lot lower outside, which is a relief to Bleything’s family.

“They’re in a position to follow most of the [social distancing] guidance inherently due to the way it’s set up,” Bleything said. “It’s been perfect.”