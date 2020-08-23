The upcoming QWERTY BlackBerry 5G smartphone might have one killer feature

BlackBerry, FIH Mobile, and OnwardMobility have signed an arrangement to provide a brand-new BlackBerry- branded smartphone in the very first half of 2021.

The brand-new handset will support 5G connection, come geared up with a physical keyboard, and offer class-leading security, a special mix of functions for federal governments and business.

But obviously there is one feature that tops all of them.

The handset

Under the regards to the contract, OnwardMobility will prepare and offer the upcoming 5G BlackBerry smartphone, FIH Mobile will craft and produce the gadget, whereas BlackBerry will offer business and federal government level security innovations for the upcoming handset. The item will be readily available in North America and Europe, so for other markets BlackBerry might select another making partners.

The news release provided by the 3 business does not divulge any information about the upcoming BlackBerry 5G smartphone besides stating that it will feature a QWERTY keyboard, a 5G- made it possible for mobile platform, usage Google’s Android running system, and assistance improved security innovations. Meanwhile, the PR specifies that the item will appear in the very first half of 2021, which might show that advancement of the handset is well in progress.

“Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience,” stated Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility. “BlackBerry mobile phones are understood for securing …