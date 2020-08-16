The untold story of women who risked their lives to do good — and get their rights (opinion)

Yet who understands their story? It might amaze numerous to discover that more than 100 American women throughout World War I were embellished by foreign federal governments– yet none were acknowledged by the United States, even when they were running within American- sponsored volunteer groups. Why is it that we are still competing with women being excluded of American history, specifically military history? Historians should eliminate women’s history from the margins and position it plainly as American history

As in 2020, the year 1918, was formed both by international pandemic and demonstration. As Americans today procedure a special anniversary– the centennial of the ratification of the 19th Amendment acknowledging women’s right to vote– versus the existing background of Covid -19’s destructive results, the story of the suffragist medical professionals is a prompt pointer of the honor and regard still due to a lot of forgottenAmerican women

