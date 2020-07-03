The unsung engineering heroes of D-Day

Never-before-seen images of the momentous D-Day landings have come to mild after 76 years.

The pictures have been taken by Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers, of the Royal Engineers, who cleared mines and paths throughout Juno Beach utilizing an armoured bulldozer.

Juno Beach was one of 5 seashores focused within the allied invasion of German-occupied France within the Normandy landings on June 6 1944 in the course of the Second World War.

The footage doc this and the months that adopted as troops progressed into Belgium and Germany.

The Normandy landings – also known as D-Day – was the biggest seaborne invasion in historical past. The operation started the liberation of German-occupied France and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front.

Lt Malenoir-Vickers additionally stored maintain of Top Secret D-Day maps and a struggle diary charting his time from the Normandy landings to the tip of the struggle in May 1945.

In November 1944 he was awarded the Military Cross for overseeing the 10 hour development of two bridges over a canal in Holland whereas underneath intense shot and shell hearth from the enemy.

His private results are actually being offered with C&T Auctions, of Ashford, Kent, who count on them to fetch £4,000.

This picture of armoured bulldozers on Juno Beach types half of the gathering being offered. The automobiles have been utilized by Canadian troops to clear mines and paths as half of the allied invasion of German-occupied France within the Normandy landings on June 6 1944 in the course of the Second World War

In November 1944 Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers (pictured left) was awarded the Military Cross for overseeing the 10 hour development of two bridges over a canal in Holland whereas underneath intense shot and shell hearth from the enemy. Right: one of the pictures within the assortment is that this picture of troops in coaching

One of the photographs within the archive reveals the Normandy village of Pont-l’Évêque (pictured) which was the scene of a two-day battle in August 1944. It reveals destroyed buildings and the rubble that is still as folks mill round observing the aftermath of the battle

One picture reveals tanks disembarking from an enormous touchdown craft after the Normandy seaside had been secured on June 6, 1944.

Dozens of troops on board may be seen surveying the scene from the deck with their legs dangling over the ship’s edge.

A row of touchdown craft may be seen with one other picture, with officers supervising on the sand.

The British 79th Armoured Division, which Lt Malenoir-Vickers was assigned to, assisted the Canadian Army with mine sweeping and sea transport on D-Day.

His diary entry for June 4, two days earlier than the invasion, reveals that ‘crusing was postponed for 24 hours’ as a result of adversarial climate circumstances, so he as a substitute tucked right into a breakfast of pineapple, pancakes and syrup.

They as a substitute set sail for France, by way of the River Thames and Dover, on June 5.

Wartime pictures taken by Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers displaying storm boats at a ferry web site. The {photograph} reveals some troopers sat on one of the boats as others make their manner onto one other ready vessel earlier than heading out

A captured bridge at Pont I’Eveque in Normandy. The profitable seize of the bridges performed an essential position in limiting the effectiveness of a German counter-attack within the aftermath of the Normandy invasion

Wartime pictures taken by Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers displaying troops stood on a bridge in Herenthals, Belgium in the course of the struggle. After the Normandy landings troops progressed into Belgium and Germany and laid the foundations of the Allied victory on the Western Front

Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers diary entry for June sixth 1944. His struggle diary charted occasions from the Normandy landings all the best way to the tip of the struggle

He landed on Juno Beach at 5.30pm on June 6, having endured a uneven voyage throughout the English Channel which left him feeling ‘sick’ – though nerves absolutely will need to have performed a component.

Lt Malenoir-Vickers’ understated diary entry for D-Day reveals how he got here underneath hearth whereas clearing mines, whereas a aircraft was shot down over his head.

He wrote: ‘Arrive & anchor 2/three miles off French coast.. Hundreds of craft to unload…. See paratroops land… Haphazard AA Fire.. One of our planes down…to mattress 0110 hrs.’

A letter to his mother and father on June 17 sheds extra mild on his D-Day expertise, together with the nice and cozy reception the Allies acquired from liberated locals who did ‘V’ for victory indicators.

He wrote: ‘I had not been in France two hours when a Focke-Wulf 190 was shot down in flames over us by a Spitfire.

‘The first evening I slept in a slit trench however have slept in a steady farmyard since and it is fairly comfy.

This picture of touchdown craft unloading onto the seashores of Normandy type half of the gathering of never-before-seen images of the momentous D-Day landings. The most acquainted kind of amphibious craft within the struggle – LCVPs – carried platoon-sized models of some thirty-six squaddies or 5 tonnes of cargo

This putting image taken by Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers displaying two officers coaching at Hythe in Kent is a component of the gathering. Hythe was a navy city the place troopers skilled earlier than heading to the entrance traces throughout WW2 and WW1

One picture (left) reveals tanks disembarking from an enormous touchdown craft after the Normandy seaside had been secured on June 6, 1944. Dozens of troops on board may be seen surveying the scene from the deck with their legs dangling over the ship’s edge

This picture reveals allied forces massing in fields in Normandy. By 9am on D-Day the coastal defences in France have been largely breached by the troopers. Allied forces launched a mixed naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France

‘Most of our work has been mine clearing and highway making since touchdown. We have had our expertise of shelling and sniping however no casualties.

‘The locals have given us fairly reception and many of V indicators.

‘The enemy right here left some very elaborate robust factors and customarily lived lavishly on the inhabitants.

Lt Malenoir-Vickers additionally stored maintain of Top Secret D-Day maps and a struggle diary charting his time from the Normandy landings to the tip of the struggle in May 1945. Pictured is a map of Creully marked ‘TOP SECRET’

Lt Malenoir-Vickers additionally stored maintain of uncommon maps of Nazi-occupied Le Havre dated September 5, 1944. Defensive positions have been marked on them to assist the immanent assault on the German-held Channel port, codenamed Operation Astonia

‘Everything provides the looks of a hasty evacuation.’

One map reveals Juno Beach, whereas one other, marked ‘Top Secret’, provides the structure of Bernieres-sur-Mer, together with German seaside defences they wanted to beat.

Lt Malenoir-Vickers additionally stored maintain of uncommon maps of Nazi-occupied Le Havre dated September 5, 1944.

Defensive positions have been marked on them to assist the immanent assault on the German-held Channel port, codenamed Operation Astonia.

Royal Navy ships and RAF plane carried out a blockade and an intensive preparatory bombardment of the town from August 26.

The land assault started on September 10. It was carried out by the British 49th (West Riding) Infantry Division and the 51st (Highland) Infantry Division, aided by detachments of specialist armoured automobiles from the 79th Armoured Division, together with Canadian troops.

The German garrison of about 11,000 males surrendered two days later – an enormous psychological blow for Adolf Hitler.

Other pictures within the archive present the Normandy village of Pont-l’Évêque which was the scene of a two day battle in August 1944.

In November 1944 Lieutenant Stephen Malenoir-Vickers was awarded the Military Cross for overseeing the 10 hour development of two bridges (pictured) over a canal in Holland whereas underneath intense shot and shell hearth from the enemy

This picture of the allied troops on the seashores of Normandy alongside touchdown craft underneath barrage balloons types half of the gathering. A barrage balloon is a big unmanned tethered kite balloon used to defend floor targets towards plane assault, by elevating metal cables which pose a extreme collision danger to plane, making the attacker’s method harder

Tim Harper, specialist at C&T Auctions, stated of the archive (pictured): ‘Unfortunately, we have not been capable of finding out extra about his life, however it seems he survived the struggle and introduced the maps and images again with him’

Beached ships at low tide on the seashores of Normandy. The invasion was one of the biggest amphibious navy assaults in historical past and required in depth planning

Landing craft on the seashores of Normandy throughout D-Day. British and Canadian forces landed on 5 seashores alongside a 50-mile stretch of the closely fortified coast of France’s Normandy area

The remaining batch of images chart the advance by means of Belgium and Holland into Germany on the finish of 1944 and into 1945.

Lt Malenoir-Vickers was awarded the MC after serving to to construct two bridges underneath relentless German machine gun and sniper hearth in the course of the Battle of Mark Kanaal in November 1944.

They endured 10 hours of steady barrage however efficiently erected the constructions which allowed the Allies to cross the waters.

The archive has been consigned on the market by a personal collector who has owned it for the previous decade.

Tim Harper, specialist at C&T Auctions, stated: ‘Lt Malenoir-Vickers was an Engineer Officer answerable for clearing mines and paths throughout Juno Beach at Courselles to ensure the tanks might navigate their manner by means of.

‘The images, many of which might be beforehand unseen, doc this and the months that adopted as they progressed into Belgium and Germany.

‘The maps are fascinating as a result of they’re so detailed and there’s a struggle diary and letters as properly.

‘Unfortunately, we have not been capable of finding out extra about his life, however it seems he survived the struggle and introduced the maps and images again with him.

‘It is a singular archive and essentially the most fascinating of its kind I’ve had the pleasure to deal with.’

The sale takes place on July 8.