The Unofficial Game of Thrones Cookbook: From Direwolf Ale to Auroch Stew – More Than 150 Recipes from Westeros and Beyond (Unofficial Cookbook)

Arbor Red Wine—the finest spirit in the Seven Kingdoms

The House of Stark’s Venison, Apple, Cheddar Plaits—savory meat pies, fit for any Warden of the North

The Imp’s Wild Strawberry Fool—a dessert light enough to make Tyrion smile

Wilding Grilled Pork Chops with Stir-Grilled Apples—the meal of choice at Craster’s Keep

Tears of Lys—the concoction of choice for bartenders and assassins alike

Eat like a Lannister. Brew spirits to warm you in the coming winter. Treat guests to exotic sweets and alchemy-inspired cocktails. With this collection of hearty meals inspired by George R. R. Martin’sseries, it’s all possible! Every dish finds its roots in the pages that brought Westeros to life, including:

Feast your imagination on entrees, desserts, snacks, and drinks that will make your fantasies a reality!