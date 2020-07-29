The Unofficial Game of Thrones Cookbook: From Direwolf Ale to Auroch Stew – More Than 150 Recipes from Westeros and Beyond (Unofficial Cookbook)

Price:
points - Details)
An Epic Culinary Journey to the Heart of Westeros!
Eat like a Lannister. Brew spirits to warm you in the coming winter. Treat guests to exotic sweets and alchemy-inspired cocktails. With this collection of hearty meals inspired by George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, it’s all possible! Every dish finds its roots in the pages that brought Westeros to life, including:
Eat like a Lannister. Brew spirits to warm you in the coming winter. Treat guests to exotic sweets and alchemy-inspired cocktails. With this collection of hearty meals inspired by George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, it’s all possible! Every dish finds its roots in the pages that brought Westeros to life, including:
- Arbor Red Wine—the finest spirit in the Seven Kingdoms
- The House of Stark’s Venison, Apple, Cheddar Plaits—savory meat pies, fit for any Warden of the North
- The Imp’s Wild Strawberry Fool—a dessert light enough to make Tyrion smile
- Wilding Grilled Pork Chops with Stir-Grilled Apples—the meal of choice at Craster’s Keep
- Tears of Lys—the concoction of choice for bartenders and assassins alike
Feast your imagination on entrees, desserts, snacks, and drinks that will make your fantasies a reality!