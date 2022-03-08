The fourth President of the Republic Armen Sargsyan congratulated His Holiness on the 75th anniversary of his birth. Aram I to the Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

“Your Holiness, accept my warm congratulations on your birthday.

I extend my sincere best wishes to you, to the heartfelt words and prayers of many believers.

During your six decades of diligent service, of which for more than 25 years as pastor of the Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, you have put your leadership and abilities at the service of the Armenian Church and people, the protection of national identity, faith and values. To develop inter-church dialogue and solidarity for the solution of national issues, particularly the Armenian Cause in Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora.

In these difficult times for our country and people, the unity of the Armenian Apostolic Church is especially important as a fundamental guarantee of national unity, because unity is the key to achieving our goals.

I wish you health and prosperity, may all your plans and initiatives be crowned with success under the high protection of God.

Please accept, Sir, the assurances of my highest consideration, “the message reads.