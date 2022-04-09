US remains committed to building peaceful, democratic, prosperous future in South Caucasus, US State Department to the process.

The media outlet reminded of the statement made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during a press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow. “Our so-called French-American partners, in an attempt to cancel everything connected with Russia in a Russian-phobic madness, also canceled the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship, declaring that they would not communicate with us in that dimension.”

“We urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to intensify their diplomatic contacts, to continue to use the mechanisms available for direct communication to find comprehensive solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict or its aftermath, to normalize relations by reaching a comprehensive peace agreement,” the letter reads.

The State Department informed. “The United States remains committed to assisting Armenia and Azerbaijan in these initiatives, including within the framework of our OSCE MG capabilities.”