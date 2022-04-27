Home Armenia “The United States opposes unilateral actions to destabilize the situation, especially by... Armenia “The United States opposes unilateral actions to destabilize the situation, especially by Azerbaijan.” Anthony Blinken |: Morning By Thomas Delong - April 27, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “The United States opposes unilateral actions to destabilize the situation, especially by Azerbaijan.” Anthony Blinken |: Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is arriving in Armenia Morning Armenia The Constitutional Court recognized the article of “grave insult” in accordance with the Constitution. “Freedom” |: Morning Armenia Personal responsibility to take to the streets or not. Aram Sargsyan |: Morning Recent Posts The population of Armenia does not understand the situation with the energy supply. ... Hack on famous Twitter accounts raises national security concerns Late Night Show Hosts Like Stephen Colbert Becomes Serious Following Break-In At Capitol Erik Israelyan and Arthur Mkrtchyan celebrated their second victory at the Youth European Championship... Changes have been made in the program of procurement of agricultural raw materials ... Most Popular It is allowed to carry out activities for children, extracurricular groups, providing at least... The current epidemic situation in the Republic of Armenia due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is relatively stable, so the requirement to present a PCR... Metan has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia "Meta" company has appealed against the decision to block its activities in Russia, Interfax reports. A lawsuit filed by Meta Platforms against a court decision... Moscow has not invited any country leader to the Victory Day celebration Moscow has not invited any of the leaders of other countries to the Victory Day celebrations this year, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said... Murders, attempted murders ությամբ cases of intentional harm to health have significantly decreased ․... 2022 In the first quarter of this year, as compared to the same period of the previous year, a tangible improvement of the... At the meeting with the lawyers participating in the international conference, the Armenian Patriarch... On April 28, His Holiness His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, received in the Mother See of Holy...