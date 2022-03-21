Washington has expressed readiness to work with Baku to ensure regional security, economic development and regional reconciliation. According to a statement posted on the website of the President of Azerbaijan, this is stated in the congratulatory message of US President Joe Biden on the occasion of Nowruz.

“We will also work with Azerbaijan to resolve common security issues, support regional reconciliation, and explore new opportunities for economic cooperation,” the statement said.

The letter states that this time “is an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to peace and cooperation.”

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN