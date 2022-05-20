“A1 +”. US President Joseph Biden congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali on the upcoming national holiday – Independence Day, Interfax Azerbaijan reports.

“This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and Azerbaijan. Over the past 30 years, our cooperation in the field of energy diversification and international security has borne fruit at a crucial moment, and Azerbaijan has played an important role in ensuring the security of European and world markets. Azerbaijan’s support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, as well as its humanitarian and energy assistance to Ukraine, are strong messages. “We also appreciate your significant contribution to the fight against global terrorism,” Biden said in a congratulatory message.

He stressed that the United States is ready to support the intensification of diplomatic contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the establishment of economic, transport and human relations, “which will allow the whole Caucasus, the Transcaucasian region to flourish.”

“The United States reaffirms its support for Azerbaijan’s independence and sovereignty. “We look forward to expanding our relationship in the coming years and decades,” the statement said.