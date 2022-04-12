The United States stands ready to engage in bilateral peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan with like-minded partners, including the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to assist those countries in achieving a comprehensive, comprehensive peace. About that “Armenpress”The statement came from the US Embassy in Armenia in response to a recent statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

“We welcomed Prime Minister Pashinyan’s meeting between President ում President և Ali ում in Brussels on April 6, including the positive step of the formation of a bilateral commission on the preparation of peace talks and the delimitation of borders.

The United States remains committed to building a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future in the South Caucasus. As the Secretary of State noted during telephone conversations with the leaders of the two countries on April 5, we continue to encourage the continuation of peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “The group is co-chairing to assist those countries in achieving lasting, comprehensive peace,” the US embassy said in a statement.

